Signs of a Catholic Revival?! The Youth are WAKING UP | Fr. Chris Alar

Father Chris Alar highlights a powerful wave of Catholic renewal sweeping across the globe, from 19,000 youth marching in the Chartres pilgrimage to nearly 1,000 baptisms in Nigeria in one day, pointing out the unmistakable signs of the Holy Spirit moving through tradition, suffering, and devotion. Miraculous stories, including terrorists converting at Mass after a vision of Jesus and Mary, underscore the supernatural dimension of this revival. While concerns remain, such as troubling episcopal appointments, quiet signs of reform are emerging in Rome. God is at work, and the faithful must respond.

