Signs point to Pope Francis resignation and DHS warns of attacks on churches

This week, the Faith & Reason panel discusses Pope Francis' appointment of pro-LGBT cardinals and rumors of a possible resignation, leftist threats against Catholic churches if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, and the massacre of at least 50 Catholics at a Mass in Nigeria.

Faith & ReasonJune 9, 2022

Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.

