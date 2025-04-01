Silent genocide | The truth about Gaza’s Christian crisis

Jason Jones, a veteran pro-life activist and humanitarian, exposes the horrifying reality of Christian persecution in Gaza, Ukraine, and beyond. Speaking from the Bringing America Back to Life conference, he reveals how 90% of Christian homes in Gaza have been destroyed and both churches bombed—yet the West remains silent. Jones breaks down the role of U.S. foreign policy in funding terrorist groups and prolonging global conflicts, all while the Church fails to act. He also dismantles misconceptions about Christian nationalism, arguing that true faith demands defending persecuted believers everywhere. Why is no one talking about this crisis? And what can we do to help?

