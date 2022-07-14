Sin is an offense against God by any thought, word, deed or omission against the law of God
In today's episode, Mother Miriam continues in "Keep the Faith" by talking about the chapter discussing sin.
Mother Miriam LiveJuly 14, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
