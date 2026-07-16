Sister Dede. Byrne On The Crisis In The Church and The World

Sister Dede Byrne has witnessed death from both sides, as a physician and as a religious sister. She has sat with the dying, prayed with the suffering, and watched souls pass from this world to the next. Her message is urgent: the final days of life are spiritually invaluable and should never be intentionally shortened.

Speaking in the shadow of the Archdiocese of Chicago’s new suicide memorial and the growing acceptance of euthanasia and assisted suicide, Sister Dede insists that mercy is real, but presumption is dangerous. “From the saddle to the ground, mercy is sought, and mercy is found,” she quotes, emphasizing that Christ offers every person a final opportunity to choose Him. But no one can definitively judge the state of a soul at death. That belongs to God alone.

The interview turns to the crisis within the Church: SSPX excommunications, the Vatican’s relationship with China, the Synod on Synodality, and debates over homosexuality and the Latin Mass. Sister Dede acknowledges the confusion but rejects despair. The faithful response is not outrage; it is prayer, the sacraments, and fidelity to Christ. She points to Fatima and the Blessed Virgin Mary’s promise of triumph, urging believers to “pray, pray, pray” and remain steadfast.

The crisis is real. But the triumph is certain. Sister Dede calls on Catholics to hold the line, not with anger, but with hope.

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