EXPOSING the EVILS OF ABORTION at March for Life | Sister Dede

Sister Dede Byrne, retired Army Colonel and pro-life advocate, is sounding the alarm over the abortion pill, in a protest in front of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) headquarters. Sister Dede is raising the moral, medical, and historical concerns about the drug’s origins and widespread use, warning that young girls can receive it without an in-person doctor’s evaluation or ultrasound.

January 23, 2026

