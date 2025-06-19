Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Skeptics SHOCKED over New Guadalupe Tilma Doc | Not Made by Human Hands

Filmmakers Zac Brookfield and Whitney Hetzel dive into the mysteries of Our Lady of Guadalupe in their upcoming docuseries Not Made by Human Hands. With insights from Fr. Spitzer and top historians, they explore the tilma’s unexplained features, like the triple reflection in the Virgin’s eyes and pigments embedded in cactus fibers, through a lens of journalistic rigor and Catholic faith. What began as a curiosity quickly became a compelling case for the miraculous. More than just a relic, the tilma’s message of maternal care and unity is urgently relevant today.

June 19, 2025

