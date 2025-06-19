Skeptics SHOCKED over New Guadalupe Tilma Doc | Not Made by Human Hands

Filmmakers Zac Brookfield and Whitney Hetzel dive into the mysteries of Our Lady of Guadalupe in their upcoming docuseries Not Made by Human Hands. With insights from Fr. Spitzer and top historians, they explore the tilma’s unexplained features, like the triple reflection in the Virgin’s eyes and pigments embedded in cactus fibers, through a lens of journalistic rigor and Catholic faith. What began as a curiosity quickly became a compelling case for the miraculous. More than just a relic, the tilma’s message of maternal care and unity is urgently relevant today.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten