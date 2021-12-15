LSNTV

Small-town America fights back against medical tyranny

In Washington, New Jersey, every Saturday, freedom-loving citizens demonstrate against the vaccine mandate and COVID restrictions that they say are threatening the definition of what it means to be an American.

December 15, 2021

