Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Small town in Idaho is a perfect example of the Benedict Option in action

Wed Jan 27, 2021 - 6:31 pm EST

In This Episode

Moscow, Idaho is a thriving community where like-minded Christians are able to maintain their faith and influence the culture around them. Reverend Douglas Wilson, a pastor and theologian at Christ Church in Moscow, seems to have found an effective way at creating what might well be viewed as a sort of Benedict Option community.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL