Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Social conservatives had notable successes in Canada this year
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this special Christmas Day episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon looks back on what Canadian social conservatives accomplished in 2024 on euthanasia, gender ideology, and abortion.
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
December 25, 2024
Comments