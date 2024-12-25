Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Social conservatives had notable successes in Canada this year

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

See More

On this special Christmas Day episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon looks back on what Canadian social conservatives accomplished in 2024 on euthanasia, gender ideology, and abortion.

December 25, 2024

