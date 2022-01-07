Sometimes we are called to preach the Gospel without words
In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads a Christmas story to help a listener whose family situation makes her feel like a prisoner in her own home.
Mother Miriam LiveJanuary 7, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
