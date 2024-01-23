Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

SPECIAL: Biggest pro-life moments from the 2024 March for Life

LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen and his on the ground activist team, LifeSite League, joined tens of thousands of pro-lifers to witness for life at the March for Life 2024 in Washington, D.C. The 2024 March for Life featured key pro-life leaders, including “America’s Bishop” Joseph Strickland, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, the Sisters of Life, and many others who are working on the frontlines to build a culture of life. LifeSiteNews continues bringing breaking coverage of all pro-life and pro-family initiatives across the world.

Want to get involved in the pro-life movement? Join LifeSite League today: https://lifesitenews.com/lifesite-league

January 23, 2024

