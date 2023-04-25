SPECIAL: Bishop Scott McCaig offers key insights for Eucharistic revival

The Eucharistic Revival occurring in Christ’s church throughout the world is propelling believers to Heaven, and this special episode of the John-Henry Westen Show, which details key insights on the Eucharist from Canadian Bishop Scott McCaig, shows why. Bishop Scott McCaig recently recounted numerous Eucharistic stories in a 3-day mission in Barry’s Bay, Ontario that illustrate the glory of God and why a revival for love of the Eucharist is central to the Catholic Faith and the Culture of Life. Bishop McCaig shares visions and his key insights from the saints that will help the Church in its revival of faith and devotion to Christ in the Eucharist.

Join John-Henry Westen in this special episode featuring John-Henry Westen’s favorite highlights from Bishop McCaig’s talk to deepen your love for the Holy Eucharist and learn why the Blessed Sacrament is rightly considered “the source and summit” of the Catholic Faith.

