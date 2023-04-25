Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

SPECIAL: Bishop Scott McCaig offers key insights for Eucharistic revival

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

The Eucharistic Revival occurring in Christ’s church throughout the world is propelling believers to Heaven, and this special episode of the John-Henry Westen Show, which details key insights on the Eucharist from Canadian Bishop Scott McCaig, shows why. Bishop Scott McCaig recently recounted numerous Eucharistic stories in a 3-day mission in Barry’s Bay, Ontario that illustrate the glory of God and why a revival for love of the Eucharist is central to the Catholic Faith and the Culture of Life. Bishop McCaig shares visions and his key insights from the saints that will help the Church in its revival of faith and devotion to Christ in the Eucharist. 

Join John-Henry Westen in this special episode featuring John-Henry Westen’s favorite highlights from Bishop McCaig’s talk to deepen your love for the Holy Eucharist and learn why the Blessed Sacrament is rightly considered “the source and summit” of the Catholic Faith.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 25, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

SPECIAL: Bishop Scott McCaig offers key insights for Eucharistic revival

Recent Videos
1:01:37

St. Padre Pio | Divine Intervention launches a pro-life movement

Recent Videos
0:22:02

Meet the real Pope's exorcist - the truth about Fr. Gabriele Amorth

Recent Videos
0:45:42

Queen Elizabeth's chaplain became CATHOLIC? I Gavin Ashenden

Recent Videos
0:51:21

Prophet priest: The truth of Fr. Malachi Martin REVEALED

Recent Videos
0:47:47

90+ DAY HORROR: How 8 women survived in a bathroom

Recent Videos
0:55:28

GET READY: Divine Mercy comes right before Divine Justice | Fr. Chris Alar

Recent Videos
0:35:34

The most realistic depiction of Satan ever on film

Recent Videos
0:19:51

BREAKING: John-Henry Westen PERMANENTLY BANNED from YouTube

Recent Videos
0:39:29

'Mass of the Ages' controversy revisited - Total Latin Mass ban incoming?

Recent Videos
0:02:03

Watch: John-Henry Westen's heartfelt message for Easter 2023

Recent Videos
0:44:59

Prepare NOW: Demise of dollar dominance, living standard underway

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...