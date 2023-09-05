Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Special Forces Captain Resisted COVID Vax — Paid With His Career
Captain John Frankman served in the United States Army as a Special Forces Operator with the 7th Special Forces Group — risking his life to protect and defend American freedoms. Then, guided by his Catholic faith, Frankman refused the immoral COVID -19 “vaccines” — knowing that they were tainted with aborted fetal cells. Now, Frankman has left the U.S. Army and has dedicated himself to sounding the alarm about his inside experience — and the unrelenting way that the abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines are pushed upon U.S. Army Special Forces units.
September 5, 2023
