SPECIAL REFLECTION: John-Henry Westen recounts Our Lady of Guadalupe story

On the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen reflects upon the extraordinary miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The story and miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe demonstrates the Blessed Virgin Mary’s full motherhood over humanity and expresses her loving concern for all mankind. Rather than the pursuit of worldly goods and possessions, the Blessed Virgin Mary’s appearance in Mexico in 1531 and the miraculous image of herself she left on St. Juan Diego’s tilma, reveals that man must live for eternity. Watch now and join John-Henry Westen in this special reflection upon the miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe and discover during this Advent Season why spiritual devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary’s intercession is needed throughout the world more than ever.

