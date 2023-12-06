Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

SPECIAL REFLECTION: John-Henry Westen recounts story of St. Nicholas

On the Feast Day of St. Nicholas, LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen reflects upon the spirit of generosity of one of Christendom’s greatest saints: St. Nicholas, Bishop of Myra. While the modern world pushes consumption and consumerism during the Advent Season, St. Nicholas’ life teaches us to live a life of service, attending to the spiritual and material needs of others. Watch now and join John-Henry Westen in this special reflection upon St. Nicholas’ life — and discover why St. Nicholas continues to inspire the faithful throughout the world today.

December 6, 2023

SPECIAL REFLECTION: John-Henry Westen recounts story of St. Nicholas

