SPECIAL REPORT: Pro-life Activist Fr. Fidelis' Heroic Witness, Facing Prison

Fr. Fidelis Moscinski of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal has garnered national attention for his continued pro-life witness before abortion centers. Despite numerous court cases and looming prison time, Fr. Fidelis is leading the charge in pro-life activism as he is continues to offer his life as a sacrifice for the unborn in a spirit of prayer and tranquility. Join LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale in this special report as he follows Fr. Fidelis and his close associates to recount the constant courage seen in Fr. Fidelis’ pro-life work and his refusal to stop shining the light of Christ’s truth and grace into the culture of death.

