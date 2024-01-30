Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

SPECIAL: Thomas More Society, John-Henry Westen on winning for life

The Thomas More Society and LifeSiteNews delivered critical messages at the second annual Law of Life Summit on January 18 in Washington, D.C. After more than 25 years of reporting on the pro-life movement, LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen articulated how Christ and His truth are the bedrock principles for rebuilding trust in the media. Meanwhile, the team of attorneys at the Thomas More Society provided updates on the major cases being litigated by SCOTUS and across the United States, highlighting the crucial battlegrounds for the culture of life. As the 2024 election year continues, the issue of life has never been more important for the future of America.

January 30, 2024

