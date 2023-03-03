SPECIAL UPDATE: Josh Alexander attends Catholic school board hearing. Nearly 100 demonstrate

Freedom fighter Joshua Alexander attended the school board meeting of the Catholic school that suspended him for protesting its LGBT agenda. Join LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen for this special on the ground report of the events that occurred outside the school and analysis of what is truly at stake.

FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com

LSNTV

Share

