LSNTV

SPECIAL UPDATE: Josh Alexander attends Catholic school board hearing. Nearly 100 demonstrate

Freedom fighter Joshua Alexander attended the school board meeting of the Catholic school that suspended him for protesting its LGBT agenda. Join LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen for this special on the ground report of the events that occurred outside the school and analysis of what is truly at stake.

FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! 

https://give.lifesitenews.com

LSNTVMarch 3, 2023

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

LSNTV is your #1 source for pro-life and pro-family video content, dedicated exclusively to building a culture of life that defends faith, family, and freedom. Uncensored and unfiltered, LSNTV brings you the news you need to know from across the world. Tune in below for truth-telling stories the mainstream media refuses to cover!

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More