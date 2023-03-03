SPECIAL UPDATE: Josh Alexander attends Catholic school board hearing. Nearly 100 demonstrate
Freedom fighter Joshua Alexander attended the school board meeting of the Catholic school that suspended him for protesting its LGBT agenda. Join LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen for this special on the ground report of the events that occurred outside the school and analysis of what is truly at stake.
FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!
https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
LSNTVMarch 3, 2023
About the Show
LSNTV is your #1 source for pro-life and pro-family video content, dedicated exclusively to building a culture of life that defends faith, family, and freedom. Uncensored and unfiltered, LSNTV brings you the news you need to know from across the world. Tune in below for truth-telling stories the mainstream media refuses to cover!
Recent VideosSee More
-
SPECIAL UPDATE: Josh Alexander attends Catholic school board hearing. Nearly 100 demonstrate
-
Where charity & love prevail: Kenya's children need your help
-
WARNING: ‘Spiritual poisons’ stemming from Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality
-
BREAKING: Rosary-wearing Jill Biden promotes contraception to Kenya’s young people
-
Exclusive interview: Mark Houck reacts to FAILED FBI plot against him