Spiritual Warfare at the Vatican: Exorcism, Banned Masses, and a Mary Controversy

Father Chris Alar talks about the battle inside St. Peter’s from the war on the Latin Mass and a blasphemous casting choice for the Virgin Mary. The battle for the soul of the Catholic Church has never been more intense.  This is the frontline of the spiritual war you need to see.

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fr-chris-alar-exposes-vatican-chaos-st-peters-exorcism/

November 6, 2025

