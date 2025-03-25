Spiritual warfare is real: How to fight back during Lent

Are you prepared for the spiritual battle this Lent? Mother Miriam reveals the reality of Satan’s attacks and how prayer, fasting, and vigilance can protect your soul. Drawing from the wisdom of Dom Prosper Guéranger, she warns against spiritual complacency and encourages Catholics to persevere in their Lenten commitments, even after failure. Don’t fall into spiritual complacency — stay vigilant and strong in your Lenten journey.

