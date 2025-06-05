Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Spiritual WARFARE is starting: The Knights of JPII

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Daniel Potvin is a former lumberjack turned Catholic warrior, whose conversion through suffering, Medjugorje, and the sacraments led him to found the Knights of Saint John Paul II: a bold, grassroots movement of lay Catholic men now active in 15 countries. Potvin shares his raw, inspiring story of healing, spiritual warfare, and masculine devotion rooted in the rosary, confession, Scripture, and Eucharistic adoration. From confronting demonic activity to defending families at school board meetings, the Knights are reclaiming ground for Christ, one Saturday at a time. Potvin’s message is clear: Catholic men are called to fight, not with fists, but with faith.

Men can also learn more about the Knights here: https://knightsofsaintjohnpaulii.org/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 5, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Spiritual WARFARE is starting: The Knights of JPII

Recent Videos
27:10

Latin Mass RISING: What comes next? | Kennedy Hall

Recent Videos
44:57

Vietnam WAR HERO | Despair of captivity to grace and FREEDOM!

Recent Videos
30:00

Ex-IVF director SPEAKS OUT: Why I left the industry for life

Recent Videos
27:06

How Pope Leo XIV can HEAL the Church

Recent Videos
30:24

A pontiff for our time: The promise of Pope Leo XIV | Patrick Coffin

Recent Videos
24:56

What the NEW POPE must be | Fr. Giordano’s vision

Recent Videos
19:17

Pope Leo XIV: A new dawn for the Church?

Recent Videos
23:47

Cardinal Arinze on the NEW POPE: “Pray for courage and faithfulness” | Papal conclave reflections

Recent Videos
26:04

The final pope?! Mysterious PROPHECY revealed | Father Altman

Recent Videos
25:50

LANDMARK parental rights case hits SUPREME COURT

Recent Videos
47:27

Hell is REAL, and many CHOOSE it | Monsignor Pope

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...