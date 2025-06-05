Spiritual WARFARE is starting: The Knights of JPII

Daniel Potvin is a former lumberjack turned Catholic warrior, whose conversion through suffering, Medjugorje, and the sacraments led him to found the Knights of Saint John Paul II: a bold, grassroots movement of lay Catholic men now active in 15 countries. Potvin shares his raw, inspiring story of healing, spiritual warfare, and masculine devotion rooted in the rosary, confession, Scripture, and Eucharistic adoration. From confronting demonic activity to defending families at school board meetings, the Knights are reclaiming ground for Christ, one Saturday at a time. Potvin’s message is clear: Catholic men are called to fight, not with fists, but with faith.

Men can also learn more about the Knights here: https://knightsofsaintjohnpaulii.org/



