Sr. Wilhelmina’s student speaks out about God and suffering

Sasha Keyes studied under the famously incorrupt Sr. Wilhelmina — and is now offering firsthand accounts of the saintly nun’s life and legacy. A mother of five who enjoyed Sr. Wilhelmina’s influence as a child, Keyes also endured tremendous suffering. Her brother, Fr Kenneth Walker, was brutally murdered in 2014. Keyes offers deep insights after experiencing both the sublime and suffering, giving viewers a reason for hope in a world looking for God — and answers to the pain of this fallen world.

September 18, 2023

