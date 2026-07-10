SSPX answers objections – Obedience? Schism? Sin?

The Society of Saint Pius X has issued a new Q&A defending its decision to proceed with episcopal consecrations despite Pope Leo XIV’s explicit opposition. John-Henry Westen examines the theological arguments behind the Society’s position, and they are not based on rebellion. They are based on St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Augustine, Pope Leo XIII, and the theologian Juan de Torquemada.

The central claim is simple: Obedience to the Pope is not absolute when the order contradicts divine law or endangers the Catholic faith. Aquinas taught that “when there is an imminent danger to the faith, the prelates themselves must be publicly rebuked.” The SSPX is not acting against the Church. It is acting to preserve the Church from what it sees as a hierarchy that has abandoned its own teachings.

The contrast is stark: An openly homosexual Jesuit priest remains in good standing while the SSPX faces excommunication. The double standard is not lost on the faithful. The question is whether the Vatican will ever answer the objections the Society has raised or continue to punish those who refuse to accept the new religion being built in Rome.

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