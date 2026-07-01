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SSPX Consecrations: A State of Emergency DEMANDED Extraordinary Measures

Faith & Reason

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Thousands of faithful gathered in Écône, Switzerland. A torrential rainstorm broke over the ceremony. No one left. They prayed the Rosary together as the Society of Saint Pius X consecrated four new bishops, an act Rome had warned would deprive Catholics of valid and licit sacraments.

Pope Leo XIV’s last-minute letter urged Superior General Fr. Davide Pagliarani to abandon the consecrations. Pagliarani responded with respect, but refused. The Vatican’s ultimatum failed. The bishops were consecrated.

The Faith and Reason Panel takes a moment to reflect on the significance of the day: the beauty of the traditional episcopal rite, the witness of the faithful who endured the storm, and the historical weight of a ceremony that echoes Archbishop Lefebvre’s 1988 consecrations. They argue this was not rebellion. It was necessity. A state of emergency in the Church, synodality, the suppression of the Latin Mass, doctrinal confusion, has created circumstances that require extraordinary measures.

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July 1, 2026

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