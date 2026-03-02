SSPX outlines route to STOP bishop consecrations without papal mandate

The SSPX has answered Cardinal Robert Sarah’s warning against episcopal consecrations with a direct challenge: convince Rome to end the doctrinal crisis, and the consecrations become unnecessary.

Father Étienne Ginoux writes that calls for obedience ring hollow when the same pope commanding it has opened communion to the divorced, blessed same-sex unions, and suppressed the traditional Mass. Cardinal Sarah himself opposes these innovations. The SSPX asks how obedience to those causing the crisis can be the path to unity.

Padre Pio accepted unjust personal sanctions. The SSPX protests an injustice wounding the whole Church — faith, morals, and liturgy under assault. The message to Cardinal Sarah is simple: use your authority to stop the crisis at its source. Then unity, real unity, becomes possible.

