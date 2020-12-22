Podcast Image

SSPX priest scores major victory against California Governor Newsom

Tue Dec 22, 2020 - 5:03 pm EST

In a landmark decision that was decided on Supreme Court precedent, SSPX Priest Father Trevor Burfitt sued California Governor Gavin Newsom for religious discrimination in not permitting the public celebration of the mass, and won. LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale traveled to California to report on the story. Read the full story here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/california-priest-scores-major-victory-against-gov-newsom-can-keep-church-open/?utm_source=ShowsPage

