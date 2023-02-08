St. Gallen Mafia: 'Deep Church' power grab now exposed

The "Deep Church" includes a corrupt group of powerful cardinals known as the St. Gallen Mafia, which may have launched the most successful power grab in the history of the Church. Now being exposed as progressive globalist agents, the St. Gallen Mafia is ruthlessly pro-LGBT and working towards the New World Order in the Church — impacting billions of people worldwide and silencing its opponents. Cardinal Danneels is one of the most powerful architects, who experienced a "resurrection" under Pope Francis — and may have even given Pope Francis his name. One question remains: Is Pope Francis the St. Gallen Mafia Boss, bent on advancing the power grab of the Great Reset? Or, is Francis a puppet of the Deep Church that is just now being exposed as the dark legacy of Cardinal Danneels? FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen Show

