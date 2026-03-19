St. Joseph: Terror of Demons—battles during exorcisms

Exorcists do not fight alone. When demons are confronted, they react not just to the priest’s authority but to specific saints invoked against them. And one name above others makes hell tremble: St. Joseph.

Charles Fraune joins John-Henry Westen to expose a dimension of spiritual warfare most Catholics never see. The communion of saints is not a metaphor. It is an active military alliance. Exorcists strategically invoke saints who serve as “spiritual nemeses” to particular demons, figures whose holiness directly confronts the evil present. St. Joseph, Terror of Demons, has been known to strike the ground and torment evil spirits merely by his invocation. Relics provoke violent reactions. Heaven intervenes in earthly battles in real time.

This is not sensationalism. It is the Church’s own theology of authority made visible. Demons are afraid, not of us, but of Christ in us. And when we call on the saints, we call on the army that has already won.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten