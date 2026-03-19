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St. Joseph: Terror of Demons—battles during exorcisms

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

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Exorcists do not fight alone. When demons are confronted, they react not just to the priest’s authority but to specific saints invoked against them. And one name above others makes hell tremble: St. Joseph.

Charles Fraune joins John-Henry Westen to expose a dimension of spiritual warfare most Catholics never see. The communion of saints is not a metaphor. It is an active military alliance. Exorcists strategically invoke saints who serve as “spiritual nemeses” to particular demons, figures whose holiness directly confronts the evil present. St. Joseph, Terror of Demons, has been known to strike the ground and torment evil spirits merely by his invocation. Relics provoke violent reactions. Heaven intervenes in earthly battles in real time.

This is not sensationalism. It is the Church’s own theology of authority made visible. Demons are afraid, not of us, but of Christ in us. And when we call on the saints, we call on the army that has already won.

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March 19, 2026

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