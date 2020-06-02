Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

St. Louis De Montfort’s little known method of reception of Holy Communion changed my life

Tue Jun 2, 2020 - 5:10 pm EST

In This Episode

St. Louis de Montfort’s True Devotion to Mary has a secret portion that most Catholics aren’t familiar with. De Montfort described in the pages of his masterpiece a method for the reception of Holy Communion which is, especially for the sinner, an immense grace.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL