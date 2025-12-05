Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Stand With Us: The Front Line in Rome Is Under Attack

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

From exposing Cardinal McCarrick to broadcasting Bishop Strickland’s prophetic warnings, our presence has directly shaped the Church’s most critical battles. But now, after years of holding the Vatican accountable and facing cold dismissals, legal threats, and open hostility, our Rome operation is at risk of collapse.

If we fail, the Rome Life Forum could be canceled, our investigative reporting scaled back, and the modernist agenda could advance unchecked—exactly what our opponents want. Your support today will determine whether we can keep reporting from the epicenter where doctrine is dismantled and the faith is trampled.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/if-we-lose-rome-we-lose-the-fight/

December 5, 2025

