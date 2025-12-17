Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

STAND Your GROUND: Pat Castle’s Catholic BATTLE Plan

Pat Castle urges Catholics to live visibly for Christ by obeying Our Lady and taking public, courageous action. He shares real-life stories of conversions sparked by simple acts of witness: wearing pro-life shirts, displaying holy images, or praying in public. Drawing on his own journey founding Life Runners and facing backlash from courts, dioceses, and officials, Castle encourages Catholics not to retreat in fear but to stand firm in love and truth.

Through the Rosary, Marian devotion, and Eucharistic faith, he insists that every act of fidelity has eternal impact. Even small sacrifices made during this Jubilee year can open hearts to grace.

December 17, 2025

