'Stealth euthanasia'? Catholic nursing home accused of killing a nun
In a gripping interview, Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne, a Catholic nun, surgeon, and pro-life advocate, shares the heart-wrenching story of her friend who allegedly became a victim of “stealth euthanasia” at a Catholic nursing home in Missouri. Sister Philip Marie was allegedly denied food, hydration, and over-sedated at Mount Carmel Senior Living under the guise of “helping her transition,” despite not having a terminal illness. Sister Dede is now on a mission to tell Sister Philip Marie’s story and expose the aggressive practices of some hospice facilities, urging families to advocate for their loved ones and defend the sanctity of life.
November 14, 2024
