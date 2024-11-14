'Stealth euthanasia'? Catholic nursing home accused of killing a nun

In a gripping interview, Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne, a Catholic nun, surgeon, and pro-life advocate, shares the heart-wrenching story of her friend who allegedly became a victim of “stealth euthanasia” at a Catholic nursing home in Missouri. Sister Philip Marie was allegedly denied food, hydration, and over-sedated at Mount Carmel Senior Living under the guise of “helping her transition,” despite not having a terminal illness. Sister Dede is now on a mission to tell Sister Philip Marie’s story and expose the aggressive practices of some hospice facilities, urging families to advocate for their loved ones and defend the sanctity of life.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten