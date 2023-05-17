Steve Bannon Answers | "Why I Am Catholic"

Did you know Steve Bannon was Catholic? War Room host Steve Bannon brings an urgent message of a Church in Crisis — sounding the alarm against Church leadership and the quick decline of Western Christian culture.

The Culture of Life is trying to save a non-Christian Western world from falling into an anti-Christian dictatorship filled with abortion on demand, transgender mutilation, Satan clubs in school, and woke propaganda in books, entertainment, and technology. The anti-Christian movement has already infiltrated schools, universities, and neighborhoods across America — even in the seats of government. The crisis in the Church continues as the anti-Christian activists wage war against conservative values.

Anti-Christian activists are now pushing for LGBT and transhuman agendas, culminating in the New World Order, which, once achieved, will stop at nothing from targeting and silencing Christian opposition. The war is escalating, and Steve Bannon’s urgent message is perhaps the most important status update in the fight to build a Culture of Life.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/steve-bannons-urgent-update-in-the-war-for-the-west/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten