Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Steve Bannon Gets FULL DETAILS from John-Henry Westen About YouTube's Latest Ban
Most Viral MomentsSee More
John-Henry Westen joins Steve Bannon to give the full story of YouTube’s most recent attack on Christian Conservatives and the banning of the John-Henry Westen Show YouTube Channel.
“What alarms the left is Catholicism that speaks to moral traditional values.”
Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/shows/the-john-henry-westen-show/
HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
April 12, 2023
Comments