Steve Bannon Gets FULL DETAILS from John-Henry Westen About YouTube's Latest Ban

John-Henry Westen joins Steve Bannon to give the full story of YouTube’s most recent attack on Christian Conservatives and the banning of the John-Henry Westen Show YouTube Channel.

“What alarms the left is Catholicism that speaks to moral traditional values.”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/shows/the-john-henry-westen-show/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 12, 2023

