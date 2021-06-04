Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Steve Mosher exposed the COVID lab leak a year ago

Fri Jun 4, 2021 - 2:04 pm EST

John-Henry speaks with China expert and pro-life leader Steve Mosher. He discusses how over a year after he exposed the origins of coronavirus, only now Fauci, government agencies, Big Tech, and the media are coming under fire for their cover-up of the Wuhan lab leak.

