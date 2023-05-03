Honor your mother this May with a tribute donation of any amount to LifeSite and we will send her a special LifeSite Mother’s Day card — Opportunity lasts until May 12!
Steven Crowder's shameful reaction to 'Down syndrome Barbie' is neither Christian nor pro-life

On this week’s solo episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon responds to conservative commentator Steven Crowder mocking the new “Down syndrome Barbie,” calling it the reaction of a pro-abortion “eugenicist,” not a Christian or a pro-lifer.

May 3, 2023

