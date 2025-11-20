Stigmatist’s PROPHECY: There will be two successive ANTI-POPES
The John-Henry Westen ShowSee More
Author Xavier Ayral argues that the Catholic Church is now living through a time foreseen by mystics, saints, and Marian apparitions, an era of confusion, apostasy, and deception. Citing La Salette, Fatima, Marie-Julie Jahenny, and more, he claims these prophecies foretold two anti-popes and a temporary takeover of the Church by false shepherds. Ayral explains how long-hidden Vatican documents and seer testimonies match today’s liturgical chaos and doctrinal ambiguity. He connects the current crisis to Catechism 675–677, describing it as the Church’s “final trial” before a divine restoration.
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
November 20, 2025
Comments