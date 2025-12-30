Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Biggest PROBLEM in the Church: Fr. Altman Reveals TRUTH!

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

“What am I called to be?” The answer is found not in modern trends or “orange bongo drummers,” but by seeking wisdom from the 2,000-year-old, unchanging deposit of faith through the lives of the saints and martyrs.

Father James Altman shows a simple, powerful practice: reading the writings of the saints for just five minutes a day to “put on the armor of God.” This spiritual discipline trains the soul to instantly recognize error and prepares it for the trials that come with following Christ.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fr-altman-the-plot-to-replace-the-catholic-church/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 30, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
4:52

Biggest PROBLEM in the Church: Fr. Altman Reveals TRUTH!

Recent Videos
3:25

Vatican REJECTS Mary: CRISIS in the Church EXPOSED

Recent Videos
7:42

Bishop Eleganti's Answer Nearly Brought Me to Tears

Recent Videos
4:07

Father Altman DEFENDS Co-Redemptrix against Vatican ambiguity

Recent Videos
4:42

Deportation numbers don't lie - Fr. Altman EXPOSES the immigration hypocrisy

Recent Videos
7:21

MIRACLE of Virgin Mary: PROPHECY of Our Lady of Guadalupe converts millions

Recent Videos
4:48

Discerning the supernatural: How to respond to Marian apparitions

Recent Videos
5:46

Is the Church committing suicide? Cardinal Zen's warning

Recent Videos
4:17

Stand with us: The front line in Rome is under attack

Recent Videos
7:51

The MIRACLE doctors wouldn't talk about - Malachi Martin's healing

Recent Videos
4:02

Malachi Martin: The Vatican's secret cardinal revealed

Recent Videos
5:08

Why risk your life? For the children

Comments

4 Comments

    Loading...