Biggest PROBLEM in the Church: Fr. Altman Reveals TRUTH!

“What am I called to be?” The answer is found not in modern trends or “orange bongo drummers,” but by seeking wisdom from the 2,000-year-old, unchanging deposit of faith through the lives of the saints and martyrs.

Father James Altman shows a simple, powerful practice: reading the writings of the saints for just five minutes a day to “put on the armor of God.” This spiritual discipline trains the soul to instantly recognize error and prepares it for the trials that come with following Christ.

