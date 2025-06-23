Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

STOP WWIII: The Church has to GET LOUD | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

As the U.S. strikes Iran and war erupts across the globe, this thunderous homily draws a direct line between global unrest and the Church’s apparent relative silence in the face of heresy, moral collapse, and betrayal from within. While bishops promote women’s ordination and suppress the Latin Mass, the faithful are left waiting for clarity from Rome. Yet a remnant rises, through Eucharistic reverence, Marian devotion, and fearless truth. This is a call to spiritual arms: the real war is for souls, and now is the time to fight with Rosary in hand, heart in reparation, and eyes fixed on Christ the King.

 

June 23, 2025

