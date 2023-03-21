Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Stopping the forced sexual revolution in Africa

As the attack against sexual morality and the traditional family continues to reach new and disturbing heights across the West, our leaders are now pushing stronger than ever to take this anti-life and anti-family agenda globally.

Having conquered much of the world, these globalists actors now seem intent on the destruction of Christian morality in Africa, one of the last bastions of pro-life and pro-family culture. This week on the John-Henry Westen Show, LifeSite’s co-founder and editor-in-chief sits down with Greg Shea, who lives in Nairobi, Kenya, to discuss the assault on the Christian convictions of the African people and how we in the West can help our brothers and sisters in Christ. 

Watch now as Shea explains to John-Henry and all of us, just how important the fight for life and family is in Africa, and what we can do to help them stave off this ideological colonization so they can avoid our present reality.

March 21, 2023

