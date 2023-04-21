Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Stranger danger: YouTube's #1 star pro-trans MrBeast is betraying his audience

Transgenderism is the LGBT agenda’s most dangerous movement, claiming the lives of countless children worldwide by brainwashing our young to hate their bodies and believe a lie — that boys can transition into girls. Now, YouTube’s #1 star — MrBeast — watched by millions of young children every day, has proudly announced that he supports transgenderism.

In fact, MrBeast’s own sidekick has left his wife and child to “transition” into a woman. Meanwhile, President Biden has said that any attempt to limit transgenderism is “almost sinful.” Sin and grace have lost all meaning to the radical LGBT advocates. Trans activists are coming for our children unless this movement is stopped.

Meanwhile, religious leaders like Pope Francis have abdicated their duty to defend children against transgenderism. Most recently he accepted a pro-abortion symbol, while saying that the Church’s teaching on sexuality is so immature it is still “in diapers” — this while posing for a feature-length documentary with massive pro-trans entertainment and media empire Disney.

All of this can only be believed in a world where the United Nations is pushing pedophilia. But that couldn’t be right? Unbelievable, but that is where we are. As the Culture of Life fights against the power of the transgender movement, the United Nations reveals its support for the unthinkable — announcing its official backing for the decriminalization of pedophilia.

Join John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Fr. James Altman for the latest analysis of these major events and more in this latest episode of Faith and Reason.

The International Commission of Jurists document pushing the abomination of pedophilia: https://icj2.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/8-MARCH-Principles-FINAL-printer-version-1-MARCH-2023.pdf

April 21, 2023

3 top stories | Trump indictment, pro-Life election wars, Good Friday in 2023

UPDATE: New World Order fully unleashed | Pagans, heretics & communist Chinese

Signs of the times: Rise of Satanism indicates cultural downfall

MUST WATCH: Trump predicts WW3. Meanwhile Vatican worried about Latin Mass, LGBT

Biden crime family laptop reveals world closer to the abyss

