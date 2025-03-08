Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Strengthen Your Faith: LifeSite’s 8-Week Lenten Retreat | DAY 2

Learn the foundations of deep, contemplative prayer and how to restore an authentic connection with God. Strengthen your spiritual life this Lent from the comfort of your home.

 

Sign up and learn more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/join-lifesitenews-theologian-david-torkington-for-an-8-week-lenten-retreat/

 

Join LifeSiteNews for a powerful Lenten retreat, featuring Passport to Perfection, a spiritual guide.  Episodes 2-8 will air every Saturday at 8am, offering deep reflections to help you grow in holiness this Lent. Have questions? Email [email protected], and we’ll do our best to answer them!

March 8, 2025

