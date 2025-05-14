Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Strickland on Pope Leo XIV: A chance for true renewal

Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts directly to the election of Pope Leo XIV, the very man who played a role in his removal. Joined by John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier, Strickland chooses grace over grievance, offering a profound reflection on forgiveness, faith, and the unshakable truth that Christ, not any pope, leads the Church. Speaking to Catholics wounded by years of confusion and division, this conversation urges hope, unity, and a renewed focus on the Mystical Body of Christ. Strickland’s message is clear: trust Jesus, pray for the pope, and live the faith boldly.

May 14, 2025

Strickland on Pope Leo XIV: A chance for true renewal

After the conclave: Will orthodoxy prevail?

Conclave BEGINS: Will they elect a true shepherd?

Globalists are TARGETING the Conclave: Infiltration complete?!

Conclave 2025: The Church's fate is on the line with next pope

Francis is gone. Who will the conclave choose next?

Death of a Pope, resurrection of the Church? | Conclave crossroads

Trump PRAISES Easter Mass! Canadian PM Communion SCANDAL

LGBTQ child MUTILATION for profit EXPOSED | Doctor explains

Pope Francis CAUGHT replacing faithful bishops with progressives | What you need to know

Cardinal McCarrick BETRAYED us | Frank Pavone

Satanic ritual at German soccer game? | Church leaders silent

