'Suffering is a GIFT' — car crash survivor

Can suffering be a gift to us? We all pray for an end to suffering, but perhaps there’s a deeper way of understanding the “gift” of suffering. Ed Jozsa died in a car crash, suffering in excruciating pain before, during, and after his rescue. Despite the pain and suffering, Jozsa has walked away from the crash — and with a new appreciation for the “gift” of suffering.

Watch the full interview with Ed Jozsa now: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/man-died-after-car-crash-heres-what-he-saw/

March 22, 2024

