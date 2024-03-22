'Suffering is a GIFT' — car crash survivor

Can suffering be a gift to us? We all pray for an end to suffering, but perhaps there’s a deeper way of understanding the “gift” of suffering. Ed Jozsa died in a car crash, suffering in excruciating pain before, during, and after his rescue. Despite the pain and suffering, Jozsa has walked away from the crash — and with a new appreciation for the “gift” of suffering.

