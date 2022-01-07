Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
The John-Henry Westen Show

Suffering is ahead: A lesson from our Lord on preparing for martyrdom

As Christmas draws to a close and Epiphanytide is with us, let's recall some of the lessons the Baby Jesus gives us about shedding our blood for Him.

The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 7, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More