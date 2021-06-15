Podcast Image

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

Summer at LifeSite: Feedback and Support

Tue Jun 15, 2021 - 2:56 pm EST

In this week's short episode, Rebekah and Clare are joined by SustainLife's Danielle Zuccaro to talk about the amazing support LifeSite receives from donors, and where exactly does the money go. 

Also this week, we want to hear from YOU. Let us know what you want to hear, from whom you want to hear, and how we should proceed with this podcast. Please take the time to take our listener survey. The survey takes less than 5 minutes. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KLV3H7R

Click here to view open positions at LifeSite: https://lifesitenews.bamboohr.com/jobs/

