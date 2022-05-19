'Summer of rage': Canadian bishops helped fund pro-abortion group
The panel shares their thoughts on the promised "summer of rage" in reaction to the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade, the pope's lack of a public statement condemning the recent arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen, and the WHO's pandemic treaty that would erode national sovereignty all over the world.
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
