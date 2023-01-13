Summorum Pontificum Explained | John-Henry Explores Rome

Take a journey with John-Henry Westen down the Eternal City while he narrates Summorum Pontificum, the apostolic letter issued by Pope Benedict XVI in July of 2007. This beautiful teaching opened the Traditional Latin Mass to millions of Catholics worldwide, forever changing the Church in ways that the Pope Francis regime has worked tirelessly to crush. We will not let that happen. FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

