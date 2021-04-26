‘Super’ Godmother: advice on picking godparents and their role from a godmother of 12

In today’s episode of The Ladies of LifeSite, Danielle Zuccaro LifeSite’s Sustain Life Coordinator, joins the Ladies to discuss godparents. Danielle is a godmother to 5 kiddos and has sponsored 7 young adults in their entrance to the Catholic Church.

Danielle, Clare, and Lisa discuss their experiences as godmothers and Lisa and Maddie discuss the process and prayer involved in picking godparents.

If you’re a godparent or are trying to pick godparents for your little one, this is a great episode for you!

The Ladies of LifeSite is a weekly podcast aimed at providing other likeminded women with the encouragement they need to get through the week while facing the unique challenges of being moms, aunts, sisters, and daughters. To be notified via email when we publish a new episode, click here.